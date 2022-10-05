Serj Tankian Shares 'The Race' Visualizer

EP cover

System of a Down's Serj Tankian has released a visualizer video for his new song, "The Race", a track from his forthcoming five-song EP, "Perplex Cities", which arrives October 21st.

Serj said of the EP, "This whole collection of songs within Perplex Cities is a completely different sound than what I've done before. More electronic, subtle and deeper in terms of its layers of presentation musically. Perplex Cities gives off an aura that is unique and unlike my previous releases".



Before reaching the music streaming platforms later this month, each track off of the EP will be made available via a free augmented reality experience featuring Tankian presenting the five tracks himself in an intimate fashion. Via the Arloopa app he will be appearing in the same space as the listener-viewer to explain the music and listen along.



"I'm always trying to create new and interesting ways to connect with people via my music. We made some amazing videos for the last EP Elasticity, so I wanted to try something different for Perplex Cities. I love the idea of appearing in the room with someone listening to my music. It's intimate, fun, and different."

