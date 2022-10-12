Serj Tankian Shares New Insight Into 'Invocations'

Event page screenshot

System Of A Down's Serj Tankian has released a video that offers more insight into his forthcoming performance of "Invocations," an orchestral suite composed and performed by Tankian, which he debuts on April 29 at The Soraya (California State University Northridge).

"'Invocations' is an operatic suite that can best be described as music that calls on spirits to co-inspire and wander," Tankian explains. "The music for invocations was written over a long period of time, over many years, composing for film and being inspired by the orchestral ensemble and choir. I find these pieces from all of the compositions I've ever done, they invoke a spirituality in us. They invoke this connection in us, that music is meant to do."



Not only is Tankian overseeing the performance, and singing on several of the pieces, he has also assembled a team of incredible vocalists: renowned tenor Brian Thorsett, world music singer Azam Ali, Francesca Genco and Charles Elliot. The vocalists will be backed by the impressive CSUN Symphony Orchestra, ethnic instrumentalists (including duduk master Jivan Gasparyan Jr.) and a full choir. Tickets for the one-time outing can be found here.



Tankian opened his most recent art exhibit over the weekend. The presentation, dubbed "Shapeshift - a dynamic dive into diversity," can be seen at Stephanie's Gallery in La Ca-ada (suburban Los Angeles) and runs through Nov. 1. As with his previous artworks, each of these new paintings will be accompanied by a musical score that corresponds with the paint on canvas and made accessible via the Arloopa app.

