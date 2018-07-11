News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Damned Announce U.S. Fall Tour
07-11-2018
.
The Damned

UK punk legends The Damned have announced that they will be crossing the pond for an American invasion this Rocktober in support of their latest album "Evil Spirits".

The new album was massive success in their name country, giving the veteran band their very first Top 10 album of their 41 year career. It also made a splash in the U.S. with the group's biggest selling week on Soundscan.

The U.S. tour will feature direct support from Radkey and The Darts will be the opening act. The trek is scheduled to kick off on October 17th in Boston at Paradise and more dates are still to be announced. Check out the dates below:

The Damned Initial U.S. Tour Dates:
October 17- Boston - Paradise
October 18 - New York - Irving Plaza
October 19 - Asbury Park - Stone Pony
October 20 - Washington D.C - Black Cat
October 21 - Philadelphia - Theatre Of Living Arts
October 25 - Denver - Gothic Theatre
October 26 - Salt Lake City - The Depot
October 27 - Las Vegas - House Of Blues
October 28 - Tempe - Marquee Theater
Wed. Oct. 31 San Francisco, CA Regency Ballroom
Thu. Nov. 1 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst
November 2 - Los Angeles - Henry Fonda Theatre


