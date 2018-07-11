The Damned Announce U.S. Fall Tour

The new album was massive success in their name country, giving the veteran band their very first Top 10 album of their 41 year career. It also made a splash in the U.S. with the group's biggest selling week on Soundscan.

The U.S. tour will feature direct support from Radkey and The Darts will be the opening act. The trek is scheduled to kick off on October 17th in Boston at Paradise and more dates are still to be announced. Check out the dates below:

The Damned Initial U.S. Tour Dates:

October 17- Boston - Paradise

October 18 - New York - Irving Plaza

October 19 - Asbury Park - Stone Pony

October 20 - Washington D.C - Black Cat

October 21 - Philadelphia - Theatre Of Living Arts

October 25 - Denver - Gothic Theatre

October 26 - Salt Lake City - The Depot

October 27 - Las Vegas - House Of Blues

October 28 - Tempe - Marquee Theater

Wed. Oct. 31 San Francisco, CA Regency Ballroom

Thu. Nov. 1 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

November 2 - Los Angeles - Henry Fonda Theatre