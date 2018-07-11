News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Living End Announce New Album 'Wunderbar'
07-11-2018
The Living End

The Living End have announced that they will be releasing their eighth studio album, which will be entitled "Wunderbar", on September 28th via /BMG Records.

They are giving fans their first taste of the new effort, which was recording over six-weeks in Berlin with producer Tobias Kuhn, with the release of the lead single "Don't Lost It". Stream it here

Frontman Chris Cheney had this to say, "We're not trying to re-write Dark Side of the Moon or anything." Instead, Wunderbar does what The Living End do best, what's kept hundreds of thousands of fans listening for nearly a quarter of a century: straightforward, heart-pounding, guns blazing rock and roll."

Bassist Scott Owen added, "Berlin's such an amazing place. There's no better place in the world for rock and roll bands to make dirty, gritty rock and roll music."


