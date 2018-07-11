Thrice Release New Video and Announce Album

The new promo clip for "The Grey" was directed by Daniel Carberry and according to the announcement, the video follows two young women as they attempt to break away from confinement. Watch it here

The band's new studio effort was produced by the group and Eric Palmquist and mixed by John Congleton. Check out the tracklisting for the forthcoming record below:

Palms Tracklist

1. Only Us

2. The Grey

3. The Dark

4. Just Breathe

5. Everything Belongs

6. My Soul

7. A Branch In The River

8. Hold Up A Light

9. Blood On Blood

10. Beyond The Pines