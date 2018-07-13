Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie

07-13-2018

.

(hennemusic) Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson have released a cover of The Beatles 1968 classic, "Helter Skelter", in sync with the launch of their summer tour of North America.



"We had been talking about doing something together for these shows, that he should come onstage during my set and we'd do a song," Zombie tells Rolling Stone. "But we couldn't think of what song. After we talked, later that night I was home and I just thought, The obvious song is 'Helter Skelter'… It's so obvious that neither one of us thought of it!



"And then I figured, well, rather than us just doing it onstage, why don't we take it one step further and record it and put a new spin on it? That way, rather than just doing some impromptu jam together, now the fans will go, 'Oh, there's the song I've already heard, and now they're doing it.'"



When Zombie suggested the tune, he had no plans to stray too far from the version that first appeared on The Beatles self-titled 1968 double album.



"Well, my thought when it comes to covers is to stick close to the original," he explains. "Because in my mind, what's the actual point of doing a cover if no one can recognize it? So with our version, I think it varies as much as it can from the original, but not so much that it becomes a different song.



"We used my band, and Manson and I did our parts separately. I was on the East Coast and he was in, like, Spain or something, on tour. We were communicating the whole time, but it wasn't possible to get in the studio together." Read more and stream the song here.