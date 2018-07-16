|
Lucero Announce New Album and Fall Tour
.
Lucero has announced that they will be celebrating their 20th anniversary this year with a new album and by launching a North American tour this fall. Their brand new studio album "Among The Ghost" is said to be a return to their "early rock n' roll days" and features Ben Nichols "inspired storytelling steeped in Southern Gothic vignettes." The new record is set to hit stores on August 3rd and the band will be playing the first show in support of the album on release night with a show at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre. They will be taking a month off before hitting the road on September 7th in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium and will wrap up the trek with a two night stand in St. Louis, MO at Off Broadway on November 17th and 18th. Lucero North American Tour Dates
Lucero North American Tour Dates