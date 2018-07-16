Lucero Announce New Album and Fall Tour

Their brand new studio album "Among The Ghost" is said to be a return to their "early rock n' roll days" and features Ben Nichols "inspired storytelling steeped in Southern Gothic vignettes."

The new record is set to hit stores on August 3rd and the band will be playing the first show in support of the album on release night with a show at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

They will be taking a month off before hitting the road on September 7th in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium and will wrap up the trek with a two night stand in St. Louis, MO at Off Broadway on November 17th and 18th.

Lucero North American Tour Dates

August 3 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 7 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

September 20-21 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

September 23 - Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor

September 25 - Charleston, SC - Pour House

September 26 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

September 28 - Chicago, IL - Metro

September 29 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

September 30 - Peoria, IL - Monarch Music Hall

October 2 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

October 3 - Akron, OH - Musica

October 4 - Columbus, OH - Skully's

October 5 - Cincinnati, OH - Cathedral at Cincinnati Masonic Center

October 10 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

October 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

October 12 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

October 13 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

October 14 - Washington D.C. - 9:30 Club

November 2 - Dallas, TX - The Rustic

November 7 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory

November 9 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

November 10 - Portland, OR - Dante's

November 11 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

November 13 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

November 16 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre

November 17-18 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway