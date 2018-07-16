News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Lucero Announce New Album and Fall Tour
07-16-2018
.
Lucero

Lucero has announced that they will be celebrating their 20th anniversary this year with a new album and by launching a North American tour this fall.

Their brand new studio album "Among The Ghost" is said to be a return to their "early rock n' roll days" and features Ben Nichols "inspired storytelling steeped in Southern Gothic vignettes."

The new record is set to hit stores on August 3rd and the band will be playing the first show in support of the album on release night with a show at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

They will be taking a month off before hitting the road on September 7th in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium and will wrap up the trek with a two night stand in St. Louis, MO at Off Broadway on November 17th and 18th.

Lucero North American Tour Dates
August 3 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 7 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
September 20-21 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
September 23 - Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor
September 25 - Charleston, SC - Pour House
September 26 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
September 28 - Chicago, IL - Metro
September 29 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
September 30 - Peoria, IL - Monarch Music Hall
October 2 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
October 3 - Akron, OH - Musica
October 4 - Columbus, OH - Skully's
October 5 - Cincinnati, OH - Cathedral at Cincinnati Masonic Center
October 10 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater
October 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
October 12 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
October 13 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
October 14 - Washington D.C. - 9:30 Club
November 2 - Dallas, TX - The Rustic
November 7 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory
November 9 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
November 10 - Portland, OR - Dante's
November 11 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
November 13 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma
November 16 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre
November 17-18 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway


