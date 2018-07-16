Rolling Stones Release Honky Tonk Women Live Video

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming full performance video of their 1969 classic, "Honky Tonk Women", from their newly-released package, "From The Vault: No Security - San Jose 1999."



The stand-along single was a No. 1 hit in the band's native UK and the US before it appeared on the 1969 compilation, "Through the Past, Darkly (Big Hits Vol. 2)."



The latest release from the band's Vault series captures the Stones in concert during the final two shows of an American trek in support of their 1998 live set, "No Security", which was recorded over the course of the group's 1997-1998 worldwide Bridges To Babylon Tour.



The No Security tour saw the band play more than 40 dates in North America and Europe, and included multiple nights in San Jose, Anaheim, Boston, Washington, Hartford and Philadelphia.



"From The Vault: No Security - San Jose 1999" is now available on DVD, Blu-ray, DVD + 2CD, 3LP and digital. Watch the video here.