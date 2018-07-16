News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Spotify Pulls William Shatner's Cover Of She Blinded Me With Science
07-16-2018
.
William Shatner

(Glass Onyon) An ongoing legal dispute between streaming giant Spotify and British music pioneer Thomas Dolby has resulted in collateral damage to the music of beloved icon of the stage and screen, William Shatner.

In 2001, Mr. Shatner recorded an ambitious 2CD concept album for Los Angeles-based indie label Cleopatra Records, Inc. entitled Seeking Major Tom, which contained a cover version of Thomas Dolby's '80s sci-fi classic "She Blinded Me With Science." But a dispute with Spotify over non-payment of mechanical royalties due to writers of the track by Mr. Dolby, as detailed in Billboard magazine, has caused Spotify to remove Mr. Shatner's version from the service resulting in not only a loss in revenue but also a loss to Mr. Shatner's devout fanbase.

Cleopatra Records owner Brian Perera declares "It's sad that the next generation of music fans, the generation raised on streaming, won't be able to hear William Shatner's inspired take on Dolby's classic track, which also features funk legend Bootsie Collins and Moody Blues keyboardist Patrick Moraz, or to even know it exists. We are very disappointed with the situation."

Cleopatra Records is prepping a new collaboration with Mr. Shatner for later this year, a Christmas project encompassing both a full-length album and 2 concept videos featuring a number of exciting and surprising guest appearances.

Glass Onyon submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


Spotify Pulls William Shatner's Cover Of She Blinded Me With Science

