The View Frontman Kyle Falconer Releases Song From Solo Album 07-18-2018

. (Fear) The View frontman Kyle Falconer will release his debut solo album 'No Thank You' on July 27th on Riverman Records and is streaming the lead single "Poor" online. The song can be streamed here and we were sent the following details about the new record: A raw and brutally honest collection of songs, much of 'No Thank You' finds Falconer exploring a tumultuous time in his life. The majority of the songs cover a period which commenced when he entered rehab in the summer of 2016, right through to the present day where he's now embracing a new life and outlook as a father.



After completing his time in rehab in Thailand, Falconer returned home to Scotland with the idea of making his debut solo album. With a handful of new songs already written ('Poor Me' and 'The Therapist'), he also discovered that songs he'd previously penned felt relevant to his new situation.



Originally envisioned as having a Beatles-with-strings vibe, the album expanded beyond that vision with an eclectic mixture of genres. Sweeping cinematic strings are prevalent in opening track and lead single 'Poor Me', which grows in anthemic intensity before Falconer's distinctive vocals explode in a visceral roar of emotion. Its chorus is based on the Alcoholics Anonymous mantra "Poor me, poor me, pour me another drink."



"Everyday you get triggers and traumas stuck in your head, and you're hearing all of these horrible stories,"reflects Falconer. "You want to hear it, but at the same time you're thinking, 'I'm here to help myself but I've got to hear everyone else's story.' It's quite hard to hear, and I was thinking that a lot of these people were worse off than me."



More in keeping with the original concept is confusion. Its woozy-childlike melody was based upon something which Falconer would sing to his daughter, and the track feels like a 'Sgt. Pepper'outtake reimagined by a Scottish Kinks. Elsewhere there's a distinctive country twang to both 'Last Bus' and 'Lilly Ann', which touch upon Falconer'slove of The Eagles and Bonnie Raitt. 'No Thank You' tracklisting is:



1. 'Poor Me'

2. 'Kelly'

3. 'Avalanche'

4. 'The Therapist'

5. 'Japanese Girl'

6. 'Confusion'

7. 'Family Tree'

8. 'Jekyll Down Your Hyde'

9. 'Lily Anne'

10. 'Madonna's Makeup'

11. 'Last Bus Home' Fear submitted this story.

It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

