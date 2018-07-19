Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert

(hennemusic) Two legendary rock stars shared the stage this week. Bruce Springsteen made a guest appearance during Billy Joel's 100th concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on July 18.



Springsteen, who hit the stage mid-way through the singer's 26-song set, congratulated his friend on the milestone event before they launched into a pair of classics from the New Jersey rocker's breakthrough album, "Born To Run", including "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out" and the project's iconic title track.



Joel has played sold-monthly shows at the New York venue since he began the first and only arena-sized residency in music history there in 2014. "There were 100 shows' worth of memories at Billy's unprecedented 100th show at The Garden -including a special appearance by Bruce Springsteen!," posted Joel on his social media sites. "Thanks to all the fans who shared this magical night with us." Watch video of both song performances here.