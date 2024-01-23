Billy Joel Releasing His First New Single In Decades 'Turn The Lights Back On'

(Sony Music Entertainment) Columbia Records announces the release of Billy Joel's first new single in decades, "Turn The Lights Back On," arriving on Thursday February 1, 2024. It will be available on all DSPs and pressed on limited-edition 7" vinyl. It will also be accompanied by a lyric video on his official YouTube channel. The song was produced by GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler and written by Wexler, Arthur Bacon, Wayne Hector, and Joel.
The six-time GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Kennedy Center honoree initially alluded to the song on TikTok, following his debut on the platform. Now, he delivers a classic Billy Joel-style tune, embodying the hallmarks of his signature sound and ushering in the next chapter of his story. In the lyrics, he asks, "Did I wait too long... to turn the lights back on?"
Billy Joel remains one of the most influential artists of all time and a generational storyteller without comparison. Beyond selling over 160 million albums around the world and emerging as "the fourth-best-selling solo artist in the United states," he has garnered six GRAMMY® Awards out of 23 nominations. Among dozens of accolades, he earned induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame® in 1992, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® in 1999, and the Long Island Music Hall of Fame® in 2006. Moreover, he became the MusiCares "Person of the Year" in 2002 and received the Kennedy Center® Honors in 2013. Making history, his double-diamond Greatest Hits - Volume I & Volume II stands out as "the sixth most-certified album of all time." Hits such as "Piano Man," "Uptown Girl," and "We Didn't Start The Fire" have resounded through eras, even enshrining him among the Top Artists on Spotify. Upon his 100th sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden, the state of New York (his home) declared July 18 "Billy Joel Day." In 2024, he shares his first new song in decades "Turn The Lights Back On."
Billy Joel Announces One-Offs With Stevie Nicks and Sting
Billy Joel In The Studio For 52nd Street's 45th Anniversary - 2023 In Review
Billy Joel In The Studio For 52nd Street's 45th Anniversary
Marty Friedman, Billy Sheehan, Joel Hoekstra, Bruce Kulick Lead Charity Album Lineup
Ozzy Osbourne Plans Two Shows To Say Goodbye- Billy Joel Releasing His First New Single In Decades- more
Motley Crue's Reunion Crossed Age Boundaries- Ben Bruce Leaves Asking Alexandria- Papa Roach Joined By Chris Daughtry For 'Scars'- more
Root 66: Year End Wrap Up Part 1
The Blues: 2023 Wrap-Up Part 1: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Jason Ricci and the Bad Kind, More
On The Record: Spotlight on Craft Recordings (Collective Soul, Social Distortion, More)
Van Morrison - Accentuate the Positive
Ozzy Osbourne Plans Two Shows To Say Goodbye
Billy Joel Releasing His First New Single In Decades 'Turn The Lights Back On'
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Anthrax, Kreator and Testament Announce 2024 Tour
Youth Fountain Launching First North American Headline Tour
Singled Out: King Dream's Golden Shore
Ozzy Osbourne Music School In The Works
The Black Crowes Announce The Happiness Bastards Tour