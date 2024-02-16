Billy Joel Looks Back With 'Turn the Lights Back On' Video

Billy Joel has released his first new music video in decades for his recently released single "Turn the Lights Back On". According to Colombia Records, the video was directed by Warren Fu (Daft Punk, Dua Lipa) and Freddy Wexler, and the clip utilizes groundbreaking technology from Deep Voodoo (Kendrick Lamar, Juice WRLD), and showcases Billy Joel performing the beloved track throughout the different decades of his life.

Joel took the stage a few weeks ago at the 2024 GRAMMYs for the debut performance of "Turn The Lights Back On." The single exploded at radio (#1 on Classic Hits, #1 Classic Rock, #1 Most Added, #1 Greatest Spin Gainer, #1 Greatest Audience Gainer & Top 10 Chart Debut @ Adult Contemporary Radio). It is currently #8 on the Adult Contemporary chart for the second consecutive week, the highest AC chart position for Joel, since 1993.

It is also Joel's first song to break the Billboard Hot 100 since 1997. NPR's Robin Hilton writes, "In a stacked catalog of classic ballads, 'Turn The Lights Back On' will stand as one of his most affecting."

The music icon delivers a classic Billy Joel-style tune, embodying the hallmarks of his signature sound and ushering in the next chapter of his story. "Turn The Lights Back On" was produced by GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler and written by Wexler, Arthur Bacon, Wayne Hector, and Joel.

Related Stories

Billy Joel Returns With First New Song In Decades

Billy Joel Releasing His First New Single In Decades 'Turn The Lights Back On'

Billy Joel Announces One-Offs With Stevie Nicks and Sting

Billy Joel In The Studio For 52nd Street's 45th Anniversary - 2023 In Review

News > Billy Joel