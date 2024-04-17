CBS To Rebroadcast Billy Joel: The 100th Live From Madison Square Garden

CBS has announced that they will be rebroadcast the Billy Joel: 100th Live At Madison Square Garden special this Friday, April 19th, after the original broadcast was inadvertently cut short.

Joel broke the news to fans via social media with a message from the network. He shared, "A network programming timing error ended last night's Billy Joel special approximately two minutes early in the Eastern and Central Time Zones.

"We apologize to Mr. Joel, his fans, our affiliated stations, and our audience whose viewing experience was interrupted during the last song. Due to the overwhelming demand from his legion of fans, BILLY JOEL: THE 100TH - LIVE AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN will be rebroadcast in its entirety on CBS on April 19th at 9:00PM ET/PT."

