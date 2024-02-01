Billy Joel Returns With First New Song In Decades

Billy Joel has released his first new single in decades entitled "Turn The Lights Back On", that is available via the major streaming platforms along with a lyric video on YouTube.
The song was produced by GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler and written by Wexler, Arthur Bacon, Wayne Hector, and Joel, according to Columbia Records.
According to the label, "Billy initially alluded to the song on TikTok, following his debut on the platform. Now, he delivers a classic Billy Joel-style tune, embodying the hallmarks of his signature sound and ushering in the next chapter of his story. In the lyrics, he asks, 'Did I wait too long... to turn the lights back on?'"
"Turn The Lights Back On" arrives ahead of Joel's performance at this year's Grammy Awards that will be taking place this Sunday night, February 4th. Stream the new track below:
