Jorge Santana's Classic 1970s Recordings Set For Reissue 07-20-2018

. (Conqueroo) Omnivore Recordings have announced that they will be releasing Jorge Santana's "Love The Way: The Solo '70s Recordings" on September 14th, which combines two remastered albums, Jorge Santana and It's All About Love, with liner notes by Bill Kopp and new interviews with Santana

and fellow Malo alumnus Richard Bean. We were sent the following details: Latin rock pioneer Jorge Santana's musical journey began right after high school, when he joined the popular San Francisco nine-piece, horn-driven band, The Malibus. The Malibus added the 17-year-old guitarist and morphed into Malo by 1971. Their self-titled debut album was issued in 1972, yielding the Top Twenty hit "Sauvecito."



Malo continued to evolve over the course of four albums for Warner Bros. with a changing cast of members, including keyboardist Richard Kermode (formerly of Janis Joplin's Kozmic Blues Band), singer/founders Arcelio Garcia and Richard Bean, and three members of the band Naked Lunch, among others. After Malo's fourth Warner Bros. album, Ascención, was released, Santana performed with the Fania All-Stars at Madison Square Garden, then appeared on their 1974 album Latin-Soul-Rock. After that he took a break.



In 1978, the first Jorge Santana solo album emerged as a self-titled affair with most of the songs co-written with Malo alum Richard Bean, who also handled lead vocal duties. The song "Love the Way" was the breakout single, and the album made it onto the Black Album charts. The following year the Allen Toussaint-produced It's All About Love was released and featured songs mostly from the pen of either Toussaint or Santana.



Now for the first time, the two Jorge Santana albums are combined on a single disc, remastered, with liners notes by Bill Kopp featuring new interviews with both Jorge Santana and Richard Bean about these post-Malo solo efforts.



According to Santana, "It's so cool to share with everyone my excitement over getting this music out to there again. I love my musical journey!"



Jorge Santana's Love The Way: The Solo '70s Recordings is due out September 14, 2018 from Omnivore Recordings on CD and Digital.



Track Listing:

Jorge Santana:

1. Sandy

2. Tonight You're Mine

3. Darling I Love You

4. We Were There

5 . Love You, Love You

6. Love the Way

7. Oh! Tango Suerte

8. Nobody's Perfect It's All About Love:

9. Three Mile Island

10. Love Me Tonight

11. Ain't No

12. Feeling Good 13. New York, New York

14. My Inspiration 15. It's All About Love Conqueroo submitted this story.

