Onkel Tom Announces New Double Album 'Bier Ernst'
07-20-2018
.
Onkel Tom

(Freeman) Onkel Tom has announced will be releasing a new double album called "Bier Ernst." The 21-track effort will be split in the respective Bier and Ernst part and will be hitting stores on Septmber 21st. We were sent the following details: The album will be out on September 28, 2018 and consists of 21(!) tracks on two CDs, titled - in accordance with their lyrical content - respectively Bier and Ernst.

Onkel Tom a.k.a. Tom Angelripper (Sodom) reveals what his fans can look forward to: "The title track of our recent EP and eight additional numbers on the Ernst CD present the band from a slightly different perspective. They're songs full of passion for music, but of course also full of anger about people's indifference that's bound to destroy the world.

"Naturally it will also feature the new hit single, which will be supported by a very elaborate video clip. Get ready to be surprised! But don't worry: the twelve songs on the Bier CD celebrate life, having a good time and sophisticated drinking. Our fans can rest assured that we're as thirsty as ever and that we will quench that thirst with them at our shows."

CD1 Bier
1. Ich steh' an der Bar und ich habe kein Geld 2:12
2. Flasche zu Flasche 4:26
3. Wir trinken wenig 3:05
4. Bier, Bier, Bier ist die Seele vom Klavier 2:09
5. Durst ist schlimmer als Heimweh 3:53
6. Hätten wir lieber das Geld vergraben... 3:11
7. Was sind wir Männer doch für'n lustiger Verein 3:03
8. Jacky Cola 3:54
9. Durst wird duch Bier erst schön 1:58
10. Trunkenbold 2:48
11. Bier, Bier, Bier 3:02
12. Prost 1:11

CD2 Ernst
1. Ich finde nur Metal geil 5:19
2. Todgeweiht 3:45
3. Ich muss hier raus 3:44
4. Egal 4:16
5. Von Arschlochern für Arschlocher 5:05
6. Zwischen Emscher & Lippe 05:45
7. Auf dünnem Eis 3:24
8. Das blaue Buch des Lebens 3:44
9. Polizisten 04:28

Freeman submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


