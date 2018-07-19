News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ronnie James Dio Estate Auction Announced
07-19-2018
Dio

(hennemusic) A Ronnie James Dio estate sale this fall will offer fans a chance to own personal effects and memorabilia from the late rock legend. Juliens Auctions will host a two-day live and online event at New York City's Hard Rock Café on September 14 and 15 that features items from the singer's career with iconic bands Rainbow, Black Sabbath and Dio.

Highlights of Dio's personal items available include his pair of moon and stars patchwork jeans worn extensively on stage with Rainbow; a custom made violet suede vest with tails and red leather shin guards worn on stage and in promotional photographs for the 1985 Sacred Heart Tour; and, a personalized Black Sabbath hooded velour robe from the 1981 Mob Rules tour worn regularly back stage.

Tour gear up for bids includes Dio's personal rolling wardrobe case, a collection of his studio and tour-used instruments, and stage props such as a monumental animatronic sphinx on plinth base from the 1984 The Last In Line tour and a massive animatronic dragon's head from the 1985 Sacred Heart tour.

Other collectibles in the fall event are several pieces of original album artwork - including the acrylic painting by Barry Jackson used as the cover for the 1984 Dio album "The Last In Line", a 1978 "Gold" record award commemorating Australian sales of the Rainbow album "Rising", and a 1978 "Gold" record award for the album "Rainbow: On Stage."

"I am glad that Ronnie's extensive collection of items will go to his fans, museums and collectors around the world to be displayed for all to see and enjoy," Dio's widow Wendy said in a statement. "These items are very special to me but I recognize the historical importance of anything to do with Ronnie and he would want his fans to be able to own, enjoy and see these items for many years to come." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


