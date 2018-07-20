|
Unseen And Heard Leonard Cohen 1972 Tour Rediscovered
(Glass Onyon) Previously unseen or heard recordings from Leonard Cohen from his 1972 tour will finally see the light of day via the "Each man or woman has a song.... Bird On A Wire" deluxe box set and DVDs. We were sent the following details: Legendary Film Director Tony Palmer was in his archive looking for something completely different when he discovered a box of archive film and sound recordings from Leonard Cohen's famous 1972 tour, which formed the basis of the highly critically acclaimed, multi-prize winning and best-selling DVD "Bird On A Wire." Concert material from the concerts in Stockholm, Paris and the Albert Hall, with Cohen at the height of his powers performing "Marianne," "Susanne," "Joan of Arc," "The Story of Isaac" and many other songs, is now being restored and edited together by Tony Palmer, who shot the original material. This will be interspersed with more backstage film of the band on tour, and even some fresh interviews with Cohen himself all of which has remained unseen for over 45 years. These amazing audio and visual recordings will be released in a Limited Edition Deluxe and Standard versions exclusively through Pledge Music during the summer 2018 These releases will act as a companion recordings and film and will all add considerably to footage of the early part of Cohen's career. For which there is an increasing need since, apart from the film "Bird On A Wire," there is comparatively little widely available. DVD featuring 71 minutes of previously unseen footage of 1972 tour shot by Tony Palmer and not included in Bird on a Wire film & 2CD set CD1 - Best of Live Recordings by Tony Palmer at various venues. Track List: 1. So Long, Marianne Film Soundtrack CD & DVD Track List: 1: So Long, Marianne More details and preorders are available here
