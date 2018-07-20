Unseen And Heard Leonard Cohen 1972 Tour Rediscovered

Legendary Film Director Tony Palmer was in his archive looking for something completely different when he discovered a box of archive film and sound recordings from Leonard Cohen's famous 1972 tour, which formed the basis of the highly critically acclaimed, multi-prize winning and best-selling DVD "Bird On A Wire."

Concert material from the concerts in Stockholm, Paris and the Albert Hall, with Cohen at the height of his powers performing "Marianne," "Susanne," "Joan of Arc," "The Story of Isaac" and many other songs, is now being restored and edited together by Tony Palmer, who shot the original material.

This will be interspersed with more backstage film of the band on tour, and even some fresh interviews with Cohen himself all of which has remained unseen for over 45 years.

These amazing audio and visual recordings will be released in a Limited Edition Deluxe and Standard versions exclusively through Pledge Music during the summer 2018

These releases will act as a companion recordings and film and will all add considerably to footage of the early part of Cohen's career. For which there is an increasing need since, apart from the film "Bird On A Wire," there is comparatively little widely available.

DVD featuring 71 minutes of previously unseen footage of 1972 tour shot by Tony Palmer and not included in Bird on a Wire film & 2CD set

CD1 - Best of Live Recordings by Tony Palmer at various venues.

Track List:

1. So Long, Marianne

2. You Know Who I Am

3. The Butcher

4. Famous Blue Raincoat

5. Story Of Isaac

6. Joan Of Arc

7. Hey, That's No Way To Say Goodbye

8. The Partisan

9. Suzanne

10. Seems So Long Ago, Nancy

Film Soundtrack CD & DVD Track List:

1: So Long, Marianne

2: Bird on a Wire

3: Hey, That's No Way to Say Goodbye

4: Famous Blue Raincoat

5: You know who I am

6: Joan of Arc

7: Chelsea Hotel (improvised)

8: Suzanne

9: Avalanche

10: Story of Isaac

11: The Dealer

12: Chelsea Hotel

13: The Butcher

14: We Shall Not be Moved

More details and preorders are available here