alt-J Call On Hip-Hop Stars To Reimagine Relaxer Album

"With REDUXER that dream has come true. We couldn't be happier with the results. This album is truly global, featuring rappers and producers from all over the world. After a very long time in the making, we are stoked to share it with you all."

On his collaboration with alt-J, Pusha T says, "I've been on festival bills with alt-J around the world for a few years now and was excited to get the call to collaborate with them on this record.

REDUXER tracklisting

1. 3WW (feat. Little Simz) (OTG Version)

2. In Cold Blood (feat. Pusha T) (Twin Shadow Version)

3. House Of The Rising Sun (feat. Tuka) (Tuka Version)

4. Hit Me Like That Snare (Jimi Charles Moody Version)

5. Deadcrush (feat. Danny Brown) (Alchemist x Trooko Version)

6. Adeline (feat. Paigey Cakey and Hex) (ADP Version)

7. Last Year (feat. GoldLink) (Terrace Martin Version)

8. Pleader (feat. PJ Sin Suela) (Trooko Version)

9. 3WW (feat. Lomepal) (Lomepal Version)

10. In Cold Blood (feat. Kontra K) (Kontra K Version)

11. Hit Me Like That Snare (feat. Rejjie Snow) (Rejjie Snow Version)