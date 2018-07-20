|
alt-J Call On Hip-Hop Stars To Reimagine Relaxer Album
.
(BH) alt-J announces that they will be releasing a new album called "REDUXER", which is a set of 11 reinterpretations of songs from the band's third album, RELAXER, reimagined by a variety of hip hop artists and producers. REDUXER will be available September 28 on Canvasback/Atlantic and can be preordered now on limited white vinyl and CD. "With REDUXER that dream has come true. We couldn't be happier with the results. This album is truly global, featuring rappers and producers from all over the world. After a very long time in the making, we are stoked to share it with you all." On his collaboration with alt-J, Pusha T says, "I've been on festival bills with alt-J around the world for a few years now and was excited to get the call to collaborate with them on this record. REDUXER tracklisting
