Alkaline Trio Return With New Album and Announce Album

. Alkaline Trio have released a brand new single called "Blackbird". The song is their first track revealed in five years and will be on their forthcoming studio album. The new album will be released digitally on August 31st and will be entitled "Is This Thing Cursed?". Dan Andriano had this to say, "The songwriting process is almost like what it was back in the day. We would just kind of write a song, be excited about it, then move on. We wrote in that spirit in the studio. I really feel like we made a record that the old school fans are going to dig." Matt Skiba added, "Some people thought we were done. We announced a tour and a lot of the shows are already sold out. Nobody knows that we made a new record. It's not unlike getting somebody that you care about something extra super special for their birthday and you're really excited to give it to them. It feels kind of like that." Listen to the new song here.

