News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Caligula's Horse Albums Coming To Vinyl For First Time
07-24-2018
.
Caligula's Horse

Caligula's Horse fans mark your colanders for September 21st. That is the date the progressive metal band will be releasing their first two studio albums on vinyl for the very first time.

Their 2011 debut "Moments From Ephemeral City" and 2013 sophomore album "The Tide, The Thief & River's End" are being reissued "as gatefold 180g black 2LP including the album on CD", according to the band.

Singer Jim Grey had this to say, "People have been asking after vinyl versions of our first two albums for years now, so we're excited that it's finally happening right in time for our headline tour of Europe. It'll be a little blast from the past for us personally - can't wait to crack open one of these babies!"


Related Stories


Caligula's Horse Albums Coming To Vinyl For First Time

Caligula's Horse Release Will's Song (Let The Colours Run) Video

Caligula's Horse Stream New Song 'Will's Song (Let The Colours Run)'

Caligula's Horse Announce New Concept Album 'In Contact'

Caligula's Horse Reissuing First Two Albums

More Caligula's Horse News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
David Bowie's First Demo Recording Found- Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio- Judas Priest Release 'No Surrender' Video Featuring Glenn Tipton- more

Page Too: Smashing Pumpkins and Lzzy Hale Rock Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway'- Arctic Monkeys Release 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' Video and more

Avenged Sevenfold Forced To Cancel North American Tour- Slash Releases Brand New Solo Band Song- Metalocalypse Director John Schnepp Dead At 51- Austin Carlile Plots Return- more

Muse Release New Video 'Something Human'- Def Leppard Streaming Unexpected Cover- Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert- David Bowie Box Set- more

Guns N' Roses Stream Acoustic Version Of 'Move To The City'- Queen Reveal Full Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Trailer- Robert Plant Adds New Leg To U.S. Carry Fire Tour - more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
David Bowie's First Demo Recording Found

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio

Judas Priest Release 'No Surrender' Video Featuring Glenn Tipton

AC/DC Classic Fuels 'Overlord' Movie Trailer

Alkaline Trio Return With New Album and Announce Album

Deep Purple Releasing Classic Albums On Purple Vinyl

Halestorm and In This Moment Extend Tour Into The Fall

Rod Stewart Streams New Song and Announces Albums

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Streams New Solo Song 'Setting Sun'

Chris Cornell To Be Honored With Hometown Statue

Dropdead Singer Bob Otis Serious Hurt In Motorcycle Accident

Noel Gallagher Releases Cinematic If Love Is The Law Video

The Treatment Stream New Song 'Let's Get Dirty'

Kvelertak Make Live Debut With Brand New Singer

Caligula's Horse Albums Coming To Vinyl For First Time

Singled Out: Ruby Vell & the Soulphonics

- more

Page Too Stories
Smashing Pumpkins and Lzzy Hale Rock Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway'- Arctic Monkeys Release 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' Video and more

Styx's Tommy Shaw Returns To The Charts With Collaboration

Cam Announce U.S. Fall Headline Tour

Dead Lakes Release 'Goldfire' Video

Dead & Company Hit Milestones On Summer Tour

Uli Jon Roth Announces 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

Unseen And Heard Leonard Cohen 1972 Tour Rediscovered

Fastball Expand Hit Album For Anniversary Reissue

The Crystal Method Announce New Album The Trip Home

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.