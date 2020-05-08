Caligula's Horse Release New Song 'Valkyrie'

Caligula's Horse have released an art video for their new single "Valkyrie". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Rise Radiant", which is set to be released on May 22nd.

Josh Griffin had this to say about the new track, "Valkyrie is a song that's very close to our hearts. Its themes of learning patience, ending the war inside ourselves, and celebrating the journey are more timely and appropriate than ever before.

"We all had an absolute blast putting this one together, particularly some of the fun interplay between us all and getting every last drop of groove out of it. We're all incredibly proud of this track.

"Valkyrie encapsulates everything Rise Radiant represents. It's vibrant and colourful, dark, groovy and heavy!" Watch the video below:





