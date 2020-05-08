Caligula's Horse have released an art video for their new single "Valkyrie". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Rise Radiant", which is set to be released on May 22nd.
Josh Griffin had this to say about the new track, "Valkyrie is a song that's very close to our hearts. Its themes of learning patience, ending the war inside ourselves, and celebrating the journey are more timely and appropriate than ever before.
"We all had an absolute blast putting this one together, particularly some of the fun interplay between us all and getting every last drop of groove out of it. We're all incredibly proud of this track.
"Valkyrie encapsulates everything Rise Radiant represents. It's vibrant and colourful, dark, groovy and heavy!" Watch the video below:
Caligula's Horse Release 'Slow Violence' Video
Caligula's Horse Stream New Song 'The Tempest'
Caligula's Horse Albums Coming To Vinyl For First Time
Rammstein Cancel First Leg Of 2020 Stadium Tour- Rolling Stones Revisit Historic Concert For Extra Licks- Puscifer Release 'Apocalyptical' Single and Video- Iron Maiden- more
Singled Out: Salim Nourallah's Winners
Singled Out: Vintage Trouble's Outside-In
Singled Out: One In The Chamber's Blow
The Claudettes - High Times in the Dark
Rammstein Cancel First Leg Of 2020 Stadium Tour
Rolling Stones Revisit Historic Concert For Extra Licks
Puscifer Release 'Apocalyptical' Single and Video
Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Share Post Malone Cover
Caligula's Horse Release New Song 'Valkyrie'
Singled Out: Salim Nourallah's Winners
Iron Maiden Push Back Legacy Of The Beast Tour Dates
Soundgarden Countersue Chris Cornell's Widow Over Tribute Concert