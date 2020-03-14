Caligula's Horse Stream New Song 'The Tempest'

Caligula's Horse have released a brand new track called "The Tempest". The song is the opening cut to the band's forthcoming album "Rise Radiant", which will be hitting stores on May 22nd.
Guitarist Sam Vallen produced the album and had this to say, "Rise Radiant is the album we've been working towards for almost a decade. It represents everything we love about Caligula's Horse - the color, the ferocity, the introspection, the extremes - all tied up together in a way we could never have managed until now.
"As a band, we've never felt tighter, more inspired, or more driven than in the creation of this record. We're tremendously proud of Rise Radiant, and we can't wait for you to hear it!" Stream the new song below:
