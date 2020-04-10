Caligula's Horse Release 'Slow Violence' Video

Caligula's Horse have released a video for their new track "Slow Violence". The song comes from their forthcoming album, 'Rise Radiant,' which is set for release on May 22nd.



The band kept things in house for the new video with Adrian Goleby directing the clip and Dale Prinsse producing it. Frontman Jim Grey had this to say, "Our goal with Slow Violence was to create something more stripped back and minimal musically speaking, letting the guy's performances speak for themselves.

"The result was something full of energy and with a powerful message that we're all really proud of, and the hectic music video ended up capturing that explosive vibe perfectly.

"The idea for the themes in Slow Violence came out of my own frustrations with very visible hypocrisy in the face of a desperate need for change, and a youth that is crying out for unity in crisis.

"Slow Violence expresses that frustration along with the unifying message that one way or another, all are inevitably made equal." Watch the video below:





