Kvelertak Make Live Debut With Brand New Singer
07-24-2018
.
Kvelertak

Kvelertak played their very first show with their brand new singer Ivar Nikolaisen late last week in Flekkeefjord, Norway. He replaced the recently departed Erlend Hjelvik.

The band said of their new singer, "We are immensely excited to have Ivar on board, and what he will bring to the band. Kvelertak has had a history with Ivar since the bands early days. Both as a tour companion with his other bands (Silver, The Good, the Bad and the Zugly), and as the guest vocalist on 'Blodtørst'. Ivar is the frontman we could hope for, and nothing is more natural for us than for him to take over the throne."

Nikolaisen added, "I've been a huge fan of Kvelertak ever since I first saw them nearly ten years ago. It's an honor to be a part of the band! I will not try to copy Erlend. Erlend is a lion. I'm just a small rat. But this rat is pissed off, infectious, and full of pestilence-ready to take this machine to new heights!" Watch some fan filmed footage from his debut with the band here.


