Rod Stewart Streams New Song and Announces Albums

The new album, Stewart's 30th studio effort, is set to be released on September 28th and is described in the announcement as a deeply personal collection of ten original songs and three covers.

The new track's theme is written from a parent's perspective of the damage that drugs can do. Rod had this to say, "I always think I make albums for a few friends and this record has that intimacy. Sincerity and honesty go a long way in life and the same is true in songwriting." Listen to the new song here.