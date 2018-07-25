News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Beach Boys Announce SiriusXM Town Hall Event
07-25-2018
.
Beach Boys

(Scoop) The Beach Boys will be sitting down for an intimate Q&A session with a select group of listeners for the SiriusXM "Town Hall" series at the legendary Capitol Studios in Hollywood on July 30. They sent over these details:

The session will be moderated by Emmy award-winning actor, director, producer and writer Rob Reiner and will air on August 10 at 5 PM ET/PT on Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel (channel 4.)

In a rare live group appearance, founding members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine and David Marks along with long time Beach Boy, Bruce Johnston, will gather to speak with Reiner and answer questions from fans about their SiriusXM channel, their new album, The Beach Boys with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and their celebrated career as one of the world's most beloved and respected bands. Fittingly, the Town Hall will take place at the Capitol Records Tower, the home of the band's first major label affiliation and the studio where they recorded some of their early material.

"It was a thrill to launch a full time The Beach Boys channel in May, and our listeners have loved it," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. "Now this Town Hall is another rarity we are excited to present: all the band members in one place for a special session with fans. It underscores the connection SiriusXM allows listeners to have with some of the biggest musicians of all time - in this case, the original 'American band.'"

Jerry Schilling, The Beach Boys' manager said, "The entire The Beach Boys band and organization is looking forward to this SiriusXM Town Hall. It will be an historic event, as five band members gather for a conversation with their fans and Rob Reiner. They have not all been in the same place since their 50th anniversary shows in 2012. This is a rare and special moment for the band and SiriusXM listeners. It's been a pleasure working with SiriusXM to make this happen."

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen to Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys channel on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more.

Scoop submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


The Beach Boys Announce SiriusXM Town Hall Event

The Beach Boys To Be Honored On July 4th

The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson Appeals 'F' in High School for 'Surfin'

Beach Boys' Mike Love Playing Free In-Store Show

Weezer Release New Song 'Beach Boys' And Reveal Album Details

Avenged Sevenfold Cover the Beach Boys' 'God Only Knows'

Over 50 Beach Boys Rarities Included In 50th Anniversary Collection

The Beach Boys Launching Wild Honey World Tour

Beach Boys Making Pet Sounds Documentary Coming

More Beach Boys News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Break Metallica Record- Foo Fighters Rock Classic Song With Joe Walsh- Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell Tribute Cover Released- Ozzy Osbourne- more

Page Too: From First To Last Release New Song With Skrillex- The Offspring and 311 Cover Each Other's Hits- L.A. Guns and London Quireboys Offshoot The Brutalists Announce Album- more

David Bowie's First Demo Recording Found- Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio- Judas Priest Release 'No Surrender' Video Featuring Glenn Tipton- more

Avenged Sevenfold Forced To Cancel North American Tour- Slash Releases Brand New Solo Band Song- Metalocalypse Director John Schnepp Dead At 51- Austin Carlile Plots Return- more

Muse Release New Video 'Something Human'- Def Leppard Streaming Unexpected Cover- Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert- David Bowie Box Set- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Break Metallica Record

Foo Fighters Rock Classic Song With Joe Walsh

Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell Tribute Cover Released

Why Ozzy Osbourne Launched Battle Against Concert Giant

Slash Previews Driving Rain Video

Halestorm Stream New Song 'Do Not Disturb'

AC/DC, Dio, MSG Supergroup Dream Child Release Video

Tom Petty Camp Calls On Fans To Help With New Video

Electric Light Orchestra Announce Collector's Box Set

Skyharbor Release 'Dissent' Video

King 810 Address Lineup Shake Up And Future Plans

Blackberry Smoke Unplug For Brand New EP

Lenny Kravitz Announces Raise Vibration US Tour

Singled Out: Charlie Korman's Options

David Bowie's First Demo Recording Found

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio

- more

Page Too Stories
From First To Last Release New Song With Skrillex

The Offspring and 311 Cover Each Other's Hits

L.A. Guns and London Quireboys Offshoot The Brutalists Announce Album

The Beach Boys Announce SiriusXM Town Hall Event

Nonpoint Announce New Album and Tour With He Is Legend

The Silos' Walter Salas-Humara Announces New Album

Smashing Pumpkins and Lzzy Hale Rock Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway'- Arctic Monkeys Release 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' Video and more

Styx's Tommy Shaw Returns To The Charts With Collaboration

Cam Announce U.S. Fall Headline Tour

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.