The Beach Boys Announce SiriusXM Town Hall Event

07-25-2018

.

(Scoop) The Beach Boys will be sitting down for an intimate Q&A session with a select group of listeners for the SiriusXM "Town Hall" series at the legendary Capitol Studios in Hollywood on July 30. They sent over these details: The session will be moderated by Emmy award-winning actor, director, producer and writer Rob Reiner and will air on August 10 at 5 PM ET/PT on Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel (channel 4.)



In a rare live group appearance, founding members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine and David Marks along with long time Beach Boy, Bruce Johnston, will gather to speak with Reiner and answer questions from fans about their SiriusXM channel, their new album, The Beach Boys with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and their celebrated career as one of the world's most beloved and respected bands. Fittingly, the Town Hall will take place at the Capitol Records Tower, the home of the band's first major label affiliation and the studio where they recorded some of their early material.



"It was a thrill to launch a full time The Beach Boys channel in May, and our listeners have loved it," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. "Now this Town Hall is another rarity we are excited to present: all the band members in one place for a special session with fans. It underscores the connection SiriusXM allows listeners to have with some of the biggest musicians of all time - in this case, the original 'American band.'"



Jerry Schilling, The Beach Boys' manager said, "The entire The Beach Boys band and organization is looking forward to this SiriusXM Town Hall. It will be an historic event, as five band members gather for a conversation with their fans and Rob Reiner. They have not all been in the same place since their 50th anniversary shows in 2012. This is a rare and special moment for the band and SiriusXM listeners. It's been a pleasure working with SiriusXM to make this happen."



SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen to Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys channel on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more.