(UMe) Beginning today, five of The Beach Boys' classic albums from 1963 and 1964, Surfin' USA, Surfer Girl, Little Deuce Coupe, Shut Down Vol. 2 and All Summer Long, are available to stream in immersive Dolby Atmos audio at Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited and Tidal HiFi Plus.
The albums were mixed by The Beach Boys' longtime producer and engineer, three-time GRAMMY award winner Mark Linett, from the original tapes, and follow the recently released, critically hailed Dolby Atmos mix of Pet Sounds mixed by producer Giles Martin.
The new Dolby Atmos mixes retain the feel of the revered albums while offering a fresh perspective, putting listeners in the center of the music by revealing details with unparalleled clarity and depth.
"Having had the privilege of producing and engineering the Beach Boys catalog for the past 35 years, revisiting these five seminal albums and mixing them in Dolby Atmos reminded me just how creative and influential the records the band released in 1963 and 1964 were and continue to be," said Mark Linett. "The albums contain some of their most beloved songs, including 'In My Room,' 'Catch A Wave,' 'Fun, Fun, Fun,' 'Don't Worry Baby' and 'I Get Around' - a track that topped the singles chart in 1964 in the very midst of the 'British Invasion.' These new, immersive mixes were created from the original master tapes and provide a unique way of revisiting and experiencing this timeless music."
The Beach Boys Releasing Official Anthology Book
Beach Boys Iconic Pet Sounds Album Now Available In Dolby Atmos
The Beach Boys Stream Unreleased 1972 Track 'Carry Me Home'
Beach Boys Launch Four-Part Narrative Video Series
The Beach Boys Classic Albums Go Dolby Atmos
