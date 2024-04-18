Watch The Beach Boys Official Documentary Trailer

The official trailer for "The Beach Boys," the all-new documentary has been released. The film will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ from May 24, 2024. DawBell sent over the following details:

"The Beach Boys" is a celebration of the legendary band that revolutionized pop music, and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come. The documentary traces the band from humble family beginnings and features never-before-seen footage and all-new interviews with The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, Bruce Johnston, plus other luminaries in the music business, including Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monáe, Ryan Tedder, and Don Was. Viewers will also hear from the group's Carl and Dennis Wilson in their own words, plus view a new interview with Blondie Chaplin and hear audio from Ricky Fataar.

A Kennedy/Marshall and White Horse Pictures Production, "The Beach Boys" is directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny and written by Mark Monroe. The film is produced by Frank Marshall, Irving Azoff, Nicholas Ferrall, Jeanne Elfant Festa, Aly Parker, with Nigel Sinclair, Mark Monroe, Tony Rosenthal, Cassidy Hartmann, Glen Zipper, Thom Zimny, Beth Collins, Jimmy Edwards, Susan Genco, Marc Cimino, Jody Gerson, Bruce Resnikoff, and Ben J. Murphy serving as executive producers.

"I'm super happy with the way the documentary turned out, they did an amazing job," says Brian Wilson. "It really brought me back to those days with the boys, the fun and the music. And of course those incredible harmonies."

The official soundtrack, "The Beach Boys: Music From The Documentary," will be available to stream and download on May 24 via Capitol/UMe, and the group's iconic 1964 album "Shut Down, Vol. 2" is now available on limited edition blue and white marble vinyl on March 29. Additionally, the group's only official book, "The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys," was released on April 2 via Genesis Publications

