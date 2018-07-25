The Offspring and 311 Cover Each Other's Hits

311 recorded a rocking reggae-infused cover of The Offspring classic "Self Esteem," ( here) while The Offspring injected their signature punk rock energy into a cover of 311 smash "Down." (listen here)

Nick Hexum of 311 had this to say, "'Self Esteem' is my favorite Offspring song. It's a great melody, and the lyrics really tell a story. I like when a singer is vulnerable and doesn't try to act all cool. We've all been in relationships we know we shouldn't be in, so most people can relate. Our first version was more reggae, but we realized that it needed to rock-like the original. We revved it up to be rocking riffs with reggae rhythms. I guess we '311-ized' it. It was a lot of fun. SA kicked ass on this one. The vocal requires a lot of range and he really belted it out. We had to work hard to live up to Offspring's killer cover of 'Down'! I love the way they reimagined it. It kicks ass! I'm glad they really took liberties instead of being faithful to the original roadmap. I love the punk parts and hearing Dexter do SA's raps. Nice job dudes!"

Offspring guitarist Noodles added, "We've always been big fans of the song 'Down'. Parts of the song sound really heavy and almost dark, but it also has a very uplifting message. We knew we'd never be able to groove it the way 311 do so we tried to punk it up a little. We tried to do a Ramones-like version to serve as a companion piece to the Clash-iness of theirs. I don't know if we did it justice but it sure was fun to play and sing." Noodles added, "Wow! Way cool," in response to 311's take on 'Self Esteem'. "The guitars sound great and that bass is certainly in your face. I think what ultimately makes this version great is the way Nick and SA split the vocals and play off of each other. SA taking the high parts while Nick slides in effortlessly beneath him is a perfect example of how harmonies are supposed to work. Nailed it!"

Never-Ending Summer Tour Dates:

Wednesday, July 25 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Friday, July 27 Salt Lake City, CA USANA Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 28 Las Vegas, NV Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Sunday, July 29 Chula Vista, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 31 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Thursday, August 2 Oklahoma City, OK The Zoo Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 4 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater

Sunday, August 5 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Tuesday, August 7 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

Wednesday, August 8 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Friday, August 10 Philadelphia, PA Festival Pier at Penn's Landing

Saturday, August 11 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sunday, August 12 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater

Tuesday, August 14 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Wednesday, August 15 Springfield, IL Illinois State Fair

Tuesday, August 21 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

Wednesday, August 22 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Friday, August 24 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Saturday, August 25 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sunday, August 26 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Tuesday, August 28 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Wednesday, August 29 Allentown, PA The Great Allentown Fair

Friday, August 31 St. Paul, MN Minnesota State Fair

Saturday, September 1 Sioux City, IA Battery Park at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

Monday, September 3 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino, Amphitheatre

Tuesday, September 4 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights

Thursday, September 6 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Saturday, September 8 Thackerville, OK Winstar Casino

Sunday, September 9 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena