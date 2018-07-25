News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Offspring and 311 Cover Each Other's Hits
07-25-2018
.
Offspring

The Offspring and 311 are celebrating the kick off of their North American coheadlining Never-Ending Summer Tour by doing special covers of the other band's signature hits.

311 recorded a rocking reggae-infused cover of The Offspring classic "Self Esteem," ( here) while The Offspring injected their signature punk rock energy into a cover of 311 smash "Down." (listen here)

Nick Hexum of 311 had this to say, "'Self Esteem' is my favorite Offspring song. It's a great melody, and the lyrics really tell a story. I like when a singer is vulnerable and doesn't try to act all cool. We've all been in relationships we know we shouldn't be in, so most people can relate. Our first version was more reggae, but we realized that it needed to rock-like the original. We revved it up to be rocking riffs with reggae rhythms. I guess we '311-ized' it. It was a lot of fun. SA kicked ass on this one. The vocal requires a lot of range and he really belted it out. We had to work hard to live up to Offspring's killer cover of 'Down'! I love the way they reimagined it. It kicks ass! I'm glad they really took liberties instead of being faithful to the original roadmap. I love the punk parts and hearing Dexter do SA's raps. Nice job dudes!"

Offspring guitarist Noodles added, "We've always been big fans of the song 'Down'. Parts of the song sound really heavy and almost dark, but it also has a very uplifting message. We knew we'd never be able to groove it the way 311 do so we tried to punk it up a little. We tried to do a Ramones-like version to serve as a companion piece to the Clash-iness of theirs. I don't know if we did it justice but it sure was fun to play and sing." Noodles added, "Wow! Way cool," in response to 311's take on 'Self Esteem'. "The guitars sound great and that bass is certainly in your face. I think what ultimately makes this version great is the way Nick and SA split the vocals and play off of each other. SA taking the high parts while Nick slides in effortlessly beneath him is a perfect example of how harmonies are supposed to work. Nailed it!"

Never-Ending Summer Tour Dates:
Wednesday, July 25 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Friday, July 27 Salt Lake City, CA USANA Amphitheatre
Saturday, July 28 Las Vegas, NV Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Sunday, July 29 Chula Vista, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 31 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Thursday, August 2 Oklahoma City, OK The Zoo Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 4 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater
Sunday, August 5 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
Tuesday, August 7 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place
Wednesday, August 8 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Friday, August 10 Philadelphia, PA Festival Pier at Penn's Landing
Saturday, August 11 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sunday, August 12 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater
Tuesday, August 14 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Wednesday, August 15 Springfield, IL Illinois State Fair
Tuesday, August 21 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre
Wednesday, August 22 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Friday, August 24 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Saturday, August 25 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sunday, August 26 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Tuesday, August 28 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Wednesday, August 29 Allentown, PA The Great Allentown Fair
Friday, August 31 St. Paul, MN Minnesota State Fair
Saturday, September 1 Sioux City, IA Battery Park at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City
Monday, September 3 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino, Amphitheatre
Tuesday, September 4 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights
Thursday, September 6 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Saturday, September 8 Thackerville, OK Winstar Casino
Sunday, September 9 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena


Related Stories


The Offspring and 311 Cover Each Other's Hits

The Offspring Star Guests In Well Hung Heart Video

The Offspring Almost Done With Long Awaited New Album

The Offspring and 311 Announce Summer Amphitheater Tour

Trivium's Matt Heafy Reveals Van Halen and Offspring Influence

Five Finger Death Punch Release Video For Offspring Cover

The Offspring Frontman Dexter Holland Earns A Ph.D.

The Offspring And Sublime With Rome Announce Summer Tour

The Offspring, Sum 41, Rival Sons Lead Sabroso Fest Lineup

Def Leppard and The Offspring Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

More Offspring News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Break Metallica Record- Foo Fighters Rock Classic Song With Joe Walsh- Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell Tribute Cover Released- Ozzy Osbourne- more

Page Too: From First To Last Release New Song With Skrillex- The Offspring and 311 Cover Each Other's Hits- L.A. Guns and London Quireboys Offshoot The Brutalists Announce Album- more

David Bowie's First Demo Recording Found- Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio- Judas Priest Release 'No Surrender' Video Featuring Glenn Tipton- more

Avenged Sevenfold Forced To Cancel North American Tour- Slash Releases Brand New Solo Band Song- Metalocalypse Director John Schnepp Dead At 51- Austin Carlile Plots Return- more

Muse Release New Video 'Something Human'- Def Leppard Streaming Unexpected Cover- Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert- David Bowie Box Set- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Break Metallica Record

Foo Fighters Rock Classic Song With Joe Walsh

Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell Tribute Cover Released

Why Ozzy Osbourne Launched Battle Against Concert Giant

Slash Previews Driving Rain Video

Halestorm Stream New Song 'Do Not Disturb'

AC/DC, Dio, MSG Supergroup Dream Child Release Video

Tom Petty Camp Calls On Fans To Help With New Video

Electric Light Orchestra Announce Collector's Box Set

Skyharbor Release 'Dissent' Video

King 810 Address Lineup Shake Up And Future Plans

Blackberry Smoke Unplug For Brand New EP

Lenny Kravitz Announces Raise Vibration US Tour

Singled Out: Charlie Korman's Options

David Bowie's First Demo Recording Found

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio

- more

Page Too Stories
From First To Last Release New Song With Skrillex

The Offspring and 311 Cover Each Other's Hits

L.A. Guns and London Quireboys Offshoot The Brutalists Announce Album

The Beach Boys Announce SiriusXM Town Hall Event

Nonpoint Announce New Album and Tour With He Is Legend

The Silos' Walter Salas-Humara Announces New Album

Smashing Pumpkins and Lzzy Hale Rock Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway'- Arctic Monkeys Release 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' Video and more

Styx's Tommy Shaw Returns To The Charts With Collaboration

Cam Announce U.S. Fall Headline Tour

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.