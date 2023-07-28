The Offspring Recruit The Vandals' Joe Escalante For New Podcast Episode

Podcast promo

(BPM) The Offspring, have shared the second episode of their podcast Time to Relax with The Offspring, featuring special guest, Joe Escalante of The Vandals. Joe sits down with the gang and tells them about what it's like to be a real radio show host, touring Japan, and a 20 year-long Limp Bizkit fueled beef with Blackball. Dexter climbs Mt. Fuji, Noodles forgets to bring his vacation photos to the studio.

Time to Relax with The Offspring features Dexter and Noodles alongside their longtime friend Jason “Blackball” McLean (from “You’ve Gotta Keep ‘Em Separated”). The open format video podcast brings friends into their studio to chat music, touring, life and everything in between. Kick off your shoes, lean back and just enjoy the nonsense. It’s Time to Relax with The Offspring.

The first episode of the podcast, released last month, features special guest, Fletcher Dragge (of Pennywise). The guys share some of their fondest memories together over the past 30 years, punk rock hacks and debauchery.

Watch the new episode of Time to Relax with The Offspring below, or on the band’s YouTube channel. Audio downloads are available on Spotify, Apple Music, iHeart Radio and Audible.

Related Stories

Time to Relax with The Offspring Podcast Launched

The Offspring Release 'Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace' Limited-Edition 15th-Anniversary Reissue

The Offspring Expand Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace For Anniversary Reissue

The Offspring Recruit Sum 41 and Simple Plan For North American Tour

More Offspring News