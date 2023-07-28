(BPM) The Offspring, have shared the second episode of their podcast Time to Relax with The Offspring, featuring special guest, Joe Escalante of The Vandals. Joe sits down with the gang and tells them about what it's like to be a real radio show host, touring Japan, and a 20 year-long Limp Bizkit fueled beef with Blackball. Dexter climbs Mt. Fuji, Noodles forgets to bring his vacation photos to the studio.
Time to Relax with The Offspring features Dexter and Noodles alongside their longtime friend Jason “Blackball” McLean (from “You’ve Gotta Keep ‘Em Separated”). The open format video podcast brings friends into their studio to chat music, touring, life and everything in between. Kick off your shoes, lean back and just enjoy the nonsense. It’s Time to Relax with The Offspring.
The first episode of the podcast, released last month, features special guest, Fletcher Dragge (of Pennywise). The guys share some of their fondest memories together over the past 30 years, punk rock hacks and debauchery.
Watch the new episode of Time to Relax with The Offspring below, or on the band’s YouTube channel. Audio downloads are available on Spotify, Apple Music, iHeart Radio and Audible.
Time to Relax with The Offspring Podcast Launched
The Offspring Release 'Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace' Limited-Edition 15th-Anniversary Reissue
The Offspring Expand Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace For Anniversary Reissue
The Offspring Recruit Sum 41 and Simple Plan For North American Tour
Eagles Founding Member Randy Meisner Dead At 77- The Offspring Recruit The Vandals' Joe Escalante For New Podcast Episode- more
Anti-Flag Address Sexual Misconduct Allegations In Wake Of Break Up- AC/DC- Dolly Parton 'We Are The Champions' Video To Promote Olympics- more
Chris Stapleton Announces New Album 'Higher'- Brett Young Streams 'Let Go Too Soon'- Russell Dickerson Recruits Flo Ride- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Lodge
Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City
On The Record: Warren Zevon- Nevada Nevada
Sites and Sounds: Columbia, Missouri's Treeline Music Fest
Tupelo Abuzz Over Queen's Reward Meadery
Eagles Founding Member Randy Meisner Dead At 77
The Offspring Recruit The Vandals' Joe Escalante For New Podcast Episode
The Pretenders Share 'A Love' Visualizer
Epica Share 'Consign To Oblivion (Live At The AFAS Live)' Video
Ghost of Vroom Deliver 'Yesterday In California' Video
Burning Witches Announce North American Tour
All Military Alt-Rockers Silence & Light Discuss New Album
Singled Out: Austin Grimm's Walk A Mile