|
Cane Hill Launching First North American Headline Tour
.
(Atom Splitter) Cane Hill are ramping things up with news that they will embark on their first-ever headline North American tour this fall which will feature support from Sharptooth and Afterlife. The tour kicks off on September 21 in Orlando and runs through November 3 in the band's NOLA hometown. Cane Hill will also appear at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville during this run. "This is the first time we've gotten to tour on our own terms," said singer Elijah Witt. "We're excited to be in sweaty, as-intimate-as-can-be venues, playing songs from every release we have. It's going to be the most exciting string of shows we've ever had." Additionally, Cane Hill will be releasing a live album - Cane Hill: Live From The Bible Belt. It will be issued digitally and as a limited edition vinyl that's only available for purchase as part of ticket pre-sale bundles for the tour, while stock lasts. Blackcraft Cult will serve as the sponsor of the tour and these ticket bundles will include a limited edition, numbered, and signed screen print, along with both the live album and the latest studio album, Too Far Gone. Cane Hill Tour Dates:
The tour kicks off on September 21 in Orlando and runs through November 3 in the band's NOLA hometown. Cane Hill will also appear at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville during this run.
"This is the first time we've gotten to tour on our own terms," said singer Elijah Witt. "We're excited to be in sweaty, as-intimate-as-can-be venues, playing songs from every release we have. It's going to be the most exciting string of shows we've ever had."
Additionally, Cane Hill will be releasing a live album - Cane Hill: Live From The Bible Belt. It will be issued digitally and as a limited edition vinyl that's only available for purchase as part of ticket pre-sale bundles for the tour, while stock lasts. Blackcraft Cult will serve as the sponsor of the tour and these ticket bundles will include a limited edition, numbered, and signed screen print, along with both the live album and the latest studio album, Too Far Gone.
Cane Hill Tour Dates:
Atom Splitter submitted this story.