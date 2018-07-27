News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Cane Hill Launching First North American Headline Tour
07-27-2018
Cane Hill

(Atom Splitter) Cane Hill are ramping things up with news that they will embark on their first-ever headline North American tour this fall which will feature support from Sharptooth and Afterlife.

The tour kicks off on September 21 in Orlando and runs through November 3 in the band's NOLA hometown. Cane Hill will also appear at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville during this run.

"This is the first time we've gotten to tour on our own terms," said singer Elijah Witt. "We're excited to be in sweaty, as-intimate-as-can-be venues, playing songs from every release we have. It's going to be the most exciting string of shows we've ever had."

Additionally, Cane Hill will be releasing a live album - Cane Hill: Live From The Bible Belt. It will be issued digitally and as a limited edition vinyl that's only available for purchase as part of ticket pre-sale bundles for the tour, while stock lasts. Blackcraft Cult will serve as the sponsor of the tour and these ticket bundles will include a limited edition, numbered, and signed screen print, along with both the live album and the latest studio album, Too Far Gone.

Cane Hill Tour Dates:
9/21 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
9/22 - Margate, FL - O'Malleys
9/23 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
9/24 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
9/25 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506
9/27 - Charleston, WV - The Bakery
9/28 - Nashville, TN - The End
9/29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival*
9/30 - Columbus, OH - The A&R Music Bar
10/1 - Baltimore, MD - Raven Inn
10/2 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
10/3 - Boston, MA - Middle East Upstairs
10/4 - Trenton, NJ - Championship Bar
10/5 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall
10/6 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory
10/8 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck
10/9 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place
10/10 - Millvale, PA - Funhouse Mr. Smalls
10/11 - Cleveland, OH - The Foundry
10/12 - Pontiac, MI - The Pike Room
10/13 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen
10/14 - Burnsville, MN - The Garage
10/15 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville
10/17 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounger
10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
10/19 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
10/21 - Seattle, WA - Vera Project
10/22 - Portland, OR - Paris Theatre
10/23 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom Of The Hill
10/24 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
10/25 - Los Angeles, CA - Hi Hat
10/26 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
10/27 - Phoenix, AZ - Pub Rock
10/28 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
10/31 - Dallas, TX - RBC
11/1 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
11/2 - Houston, TX - Secret Group
11/3 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa
*Festival Appearance, Cane Hill Only

Atom Splitter submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


