Cane Hill Launching First North American Headline Tour

The tour kicks off on September 21 in Orlando and runs through November 3 in the band's NOLA hometown. Cane Hill will also appear at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville during this run.

"This is the first time we've gotten to tour on our own terms," said singer Elijah Witt. "We're excited to be in sweaty, as-intimate-as-can-be venues, playing songs from every release we have. It's going to be the most exciting string of shows we've ever had."

Additionally, Cane Hill will be releasing a live album - Cane Hill: Live From The Bible Belt. It will be issued digitally and as a limited edition vinyl that's only available for purchase as part of ticket pre-sale bundles for the tour, while stock lasts. Blackcraft Cult will serve as the sponsor of the tour and these ticket bundles will include a limited edition, numbered, and signed screen print, along with both the live album and the latest studio album, Too Far Gone.

Cane Hill Tour Dates:

9/21 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

9/22 - Margate, FL - O'Malleys

9/23 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

9/24 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

9/25 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

9/27 - Charleston, WV - The Bakery

9/28 - Nashville, TN - The End

9/29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival*

9/30 - Columbus, OH - The A&R Music Bar

10/1 - Baltimore, MD - Raven Inn

10/2 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

10/3 - Boston, MA - Middle East Upstairs

10/4 - Trenton, NJ - Championship Bar

10/5 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall

10/6 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory

10/8 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck

10/9 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

10/10 - Millvale, PA - Funhouse Mr. Smalls

10/11 - Cleveland, OH - The Foundry

10/12 - Pontiac, MI - The Pike Room

10/13 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

10/14 - Burnsville, MN - The Garage

10/15 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville

10/17 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounger

10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

10/19 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

10/21 - Seattle, WA - Vera Project

10/22 - Portland, OR - Paris Theatre

10/23 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom Of The Hill

10/24 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

10/25 - Los Angeles, CA - Hi Hat

10/26 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

10/27 - Phoenix, AZ - Pub Rock

10/28 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

10/31 - Dallas, TX - RBC

11/1 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

11/2 - Houston, TX - Secret Group

11/3 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa

*Festival Appearance, Cane Hill Only