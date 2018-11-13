Sevendust, Tremonti, Cane Hill Lead Winter Tour

Sevendust will be supporting their new album "All I See If War" with a U.S. headlining tour next year that will feature support from Tremonti, Cane Hill, Lullwater, and Kirra.

The tour is scheduled to get underway on February 1st at the Scout Bar in Houston and will be wrapping up on March 3rd in San Antonio, TX at the Vibes Event Center.

The trek announcement follows the release of the band's brand new video for their track "Unforgiven". The post-apocalyptic clip was directed by Scott Hansen and can be streamed here. Frontman Lajon Witherspoon had this to say, "The 'Unforgiven' video was a great experience for me. I loved working with everyone on that shoot. It was like being in a movie for real and I hope we can do something like that again."

U.S. Tour Dates:

2/1 Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

2/2 New Orleans, LA @ Southport Music Hall

2/4 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

2/5 St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

2/6 Greenville, SC @ The Firmament

2/8 Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger

2/9 Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

2/10 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

2/13 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

2/14 Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

2/15 Providence, RI @ The Strand

2/16 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

2/18 New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place

2/19 Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

2/20 Buffalo, NY @ Rapids

2/22 Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

2/25 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

2/26 Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues

2/27 Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

3/1 Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

3/2 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

3/3 San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center





