Sevendust, Tremonti, Cane Hill Lead Winter Tour
11-13-2018
Sevendust will be supporting their new album "All I See If War" with a U.S. headlining tour next year that will feature support from Tremonti, Cane Hill, Lullwater, and Kirra.
The tour is scheduled to get underway on February 1st at the Scout Bar in Houston and will be wrapping up on March 3rd in San Antonio, TX at the Vibes Event Center.
The trek announcement follows the release of the band's brand new video for their track "Unforgiven". The post-apocalyptic clip was directed by Scott Hansen and can be streamed here. Frontman Lajon Witherspoon had this to say, "The 'Unforgiven' video was a great experience for me. I loved working with everyone on that shoot. It was like being in a movie for real and I hope we can do something like that again."
U.S. Tour Dates:
