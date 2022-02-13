Cane Hill Premiere 'Drag Me Down' Video

New Orleans rockers Cane Hill have premiered a music video for their new single "Drag Me Down." The song comes from the band's 2021 EP, "Krewe D'Amour."

Vocalist Elijah Witt had this to say about the track, "'Drag Me Down,' as the culmination of an EP dedicated to heartbreak and loss, is the polarity of its predecessors.

"It is my first successful attempt at a true love song. I've always found it nearly impossible to write songs with a positive connotation attached to the concept of romance.

"After listening to Sleep Token on repeat for a month, I realized the only way for me to be satisfied lyrically was to create a bleak environment for my love to exist in.

"'Drag Me Down' is my passion and desire to remain with the woman I love in life and evermore, wherever our souls may go - in death we will remain." Watch the video below:

