.

Cane Hill Release 'Blood & Honey' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 05-16-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Cane Hill EP cover art

Cane Hill have released a music video for their new single "Blood & Honey". The track comes from their forthcoming EP, "Krewe D'Amour: Volume Two".

The band had this to say, "'Blood & Honey' is the first song off of our new EP Krewe d'Amour. After releasing songs inspired by ravenous anger, we wanted to switch gears and polarize our emotions.

"This song is the first of three to detail the motions of heartbreak and your ability to make the best or the worst out of it." Watch the music video below:


Related Stories


Cane Hill Release 'Blood & Honey' Video

Sevendust, Tremonti, Cane Hill Lead Winter Tour

Cane Hill Launching First North American Headline Tour

News > Cane Hill

advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed- Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Stardust Chords' In New Video- Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine'- more

KISS Stars Slam Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden- Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Summer Tour- Dead & Company Summer Tour- Atreyu- Music Festivals Return- more

Foo Fighters In and Iron Maiden Out At Rock Hall- Korn And Staind Announce Summer Tour- KK's Priest Unleash Hellfire Thunderbolt With New Video- New Mastodon Song- more

Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy- Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album- Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup- more

Reviews

MorleyView Sweet's Andy Scott

Neofilis Nebulosa - EP 1

The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020

boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man

Reggae Party: Kash'd Out

advertisement
Latest News

Joe Bonamassa Announces Summer Tour

Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! Get 'Bitter' With New Video

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed

Metallica, Korn and Nine In Nails Lead Louder Thank Life Lineup

The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Song 'Nightfall'

Point North Release 'Nice Now' Video

Singled Out: Lenny The Heart's Party Animal

Nine Inch Nails To Headline Riot Fest 2021