Cane Hill Release 'Blood & Honey' Video

Cane Hill have released a music video for their new single "Blood & Honey". The track comes from their forthcoming EP, "Krewe D'Amour: Volume Two".
The band had this to say, "'Blood & Honey' is the first song off of our new EP Krewe d'Amour. After releasing songs inspired by ravenous anger, we wanted to switch gears and polarize our emotions.
"This song is the first of three to detail the motions of heartbreak and your ability to make the best or the worst out of it." Watch the music video below:
