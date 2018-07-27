Orgy Announce New Lineup For North American Tour 07-27-2018

. Orgy have revealed a brand new band lineup which will be launching the Bring Your Army tour that will feature support from Motograter, Brand of Julez and the Crowned. Orgy just announced that they will be joined on the trek by guitarist, singer and producer Ilia Yordanov, and drummer, electronic music producer and DJ Ryan Browne Frontman Jay Gordon had this to say, "It's always tough when bands go through lineup changes. When it comes to the fans, sometimes it's just gotta be done... I needed to upgrade and I knew Ilia would be the way to go for guitar - I had asked him a while back and was waiting on a call back. We've worked together in the past and I'm a fan, so I'm glad we waited for him. He is a sick guitar player and can totally sing, as well. He is also an actor... his superior talents will not disappoint."



Bring Your Army Tour Dates:

8.17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joes

8.18 - Greeley, CO - The Moxi Theater

8.20 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

8.21 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Diamond Ballroom

8.22 - Dallas, TX - Trees

8.23 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

8.24 - Austin, TX - 3TEN ACL Live!

8.25 - Laredo, TX - Ethos Live!

8.26 - Hidalgo, TX - State Farm Arena

8.28 - Jefferson, LA - Southport Hall

8.30 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)

8.31 - Sanford, FL - West End Trading Co

9.01 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

9.03 - Concord, VA - Devault Vineyards

9.04 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

9.06 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House

9.07 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

9.08 - Amityville, NY - Revolution Music Hall

9.09 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square

9.10 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grill

9.11 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

9.12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

9.13 - Highland, IN - The Room

9.14 - Dundee, IL - Rochaus

9.15 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel

9.17 - Omaha, NE - Bourbon Saloon

9.18 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

9.19 - Colorado Spr., CO - The Black Sheep

9.21 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish - House Of Blues

9.22 - Scottsdale, AZ - BLK Live!

9.23 - Los Angeles, CA - Club 1720

9.25 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks Seattle

9.26 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

9.28 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar

9.29 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

