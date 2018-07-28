|
Fozzy Release 'Burn Me Out' Video
.
Fozzy have released a music video for their latest single "Burn Me Out." The track comes from the group's latest album "Judas", which hit stores last fall. Rich Ward had this to say, "'Burn Me Out' is a sledgehammer riff and a million dollar chorus hook, that married the biggest jump groove since Kool And The Gang's 'Jungle Boogie,'. It quickly became one of the highlights of our live set and a fan favorite on our 2018 tour, so 'Burn Me Out' was the obvious choice as our next video and focus track. Adopting the theme, 'There ain't no party like a Fozzy house party,' we have captured the essence of 'Burn Me Out' and who we are as a band."
