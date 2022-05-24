Fozzy Announce North American Leg Of Save The World Tour

Fozzy have announced a new North American fall leg of their Save The World Tour that they are launching to promote their new studio album, "Boombox".

The 20-date trek will feature support from No Resolve and GFM and is set to kick off on September 8th in Columbus, OH, and will wrap up on October 10th in Virginia Beach.

Frontman Chris Jericho had this to say, "2022 has already been the biggest and best year in Fozzy's career. From 'Judas' going GOLD with 500,000 units sold, to 'I Still Burn' being the fastest charting song in Fozztory, to the Save The World Tour being our most successful run ever, we decided to extend the celebration and do another HUGE run through North America starting in September!

"So come celebrate Boombox, (which critics are calling our best album ever), the power of rock n roll and the magic of Fozzy LIVE with us again this fall! And bring your party hats...you're gonna need em!" See the dates below:

Thursday, September 8 Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

Friday, September 9 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

Saturday, September 10 Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

Sunday, September 11 Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergels

Monday, September 12 Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection

Thursday, September 15 Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theater

Friday, September 16 Hobart, IN @ The Art Theater

Saturday, September 17 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

Sunday, September 18 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

Monday, September 19 Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

Thursday, September 29 Charlotte, NC @ Underground

Friday, September 30 Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

Saturday, October 1 Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

Sunday, October 2 Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon

Monday, October 3 New Bedford, MA @ The Vault

Thursday, October 6 Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Electriques

Friday, October 7 Toronto, ON @ Opera House

Saturday, October 8 Albany, NY @ Empire Live

Sunday, October 9 Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

Monday, October 10 Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

