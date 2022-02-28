Fozzy Plan To Save The World With Spring Tour

Fozzy have announced that they will be launching their Save The World Tour of the U.S. next month that will feature special guests GFM, KrashKarma, and The Nocturnal Affair.
The tour is scheduled to kick off on March 31st in Detroit, MI at St Andrew's Hall and will run until May 16th where they will be wrapping it up in Sauget, IL at Pop's.
Frontman Chris Jericho had this to say, "After our hugely successful first US leg of the Save The World Tour back in September & October and the completely SOLD OUT UK run in December, we can't wait to roll across the States again in 2022 and blow the damn doors off EVERY venue we rock!
"At this point our reputation as being one of the best live bands in the world precedes us and, as a result, we promise not to let anybody down; both with our killer rock show AND our savage fashion sense! All hail the return of the Fozz!"
March 31 - Detroit, MI - St Andrew's Hall
April 1 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's
April 2 - Aurora, IL - The Piazza
April 3 - Ashwaubenon, WI - Epic Event Center
April 4 - Kansasville, WI - 1175
April 7 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
April 8 - Portland, ME - Aura
April 9 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
April 10 - Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom
April 11 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
April 14 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony
April 15 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
April 16 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen
April 17 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
April 18 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater
April 28 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall
April 29 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
April 30 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
May 1 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
May 2 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
May 5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky A Go-Go
May 6 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Grove Amphitheater
May 7 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
May 8 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
May 9 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse
May 12 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
May 13 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
May 14 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live
May 15 - Ft. Smith, AR - Temple Live
May 16 - Sauget, IL - Pop's
