Rob Zombie Does Surprise Cover After Marilyn Manson Cancels At Last Minute

07-28-2018

(hennemusic) Following a last-minute cancellation by Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie delivered an extended set in Toronto on July 26 that included his take on the Eurythmics classic, "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," a cover that was one of his tour mate's first hits two decades ago.



"Due to unforeseen illness, Marilyn Manson will not be performing tonight in Toronto, ON," tweeted the rocker. "If you were in attendance specifically to see Marilyn Manson, your tickets will be available for refund at point of purchase. Rob Zombie will perform as scheduled."



The Toronto Sun reports concert-goers at the event were informed of Manson's status shortly before he was slated to take the stage, and were offered refunds if they left the venue prior to Zombie's headlining set as part of the pair's "Twins Of Evil - The Second Coming Tour." Watch videos of "Sweet Dreams" and "Helter Seelter" from the show here.