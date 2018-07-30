Eagles' Joe Walsh Recruits Don Henley, James Taylor For VetsAid Concert

The 2nd annual music festival, for Walsh's non-profit veterans organization, is set to take place on Veteran's Day, November 11th, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. More details are available here.

Joe Walsh. who's father died while stationed on Okinawa when the guitarist was just 20 months old, had this to say, "This Veterans Day I invite you to join me and my friends," explains, "to remember the men and women who have served our country and honor their sacrifice by helping us raise funds to support their essential and basic needs. I invite us to come together and celebrate the things that unite us as Americans... like great music!"