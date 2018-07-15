News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Damned Announce U.S. Fall Tour (Week in Review)

.
The Damned

The Damned Announce U.S. Fall Tour was a top story on Wednesday: UK punk legends The Damned have announced that they will be crossing the pond for an American invasion this Rocktober in support of their latest album "Evil Spirits".

The new album was massive success in their name country, giving the veteran band their very first Top 10 album of their 41 year career. It also made a splash in the U.S. with the group's biggest selling week on Soundscan.

The U.S. tour will feature direct support from Radkey and The Darts will be the opening act. The trek is scheduled to kick off on October 17th in Boston at Paradise and more dates are still to be announced. Check out the dates - here.

