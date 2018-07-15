News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Journey's Neal Schon Makes Special OKPOP Announcement (Week in Review)

.
Journey

Journey's Neal Schon Makes Special OKPOP Announcement was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Journey guitarist Neal Schon has announced plans to donate items from his personal archives to the new Oklahoma Museum Of Popular Culture (OKPOP).

Tulsa World reports Schon revealed the news prior to the band's July 9 show at the city's BOK Center with Def Leppard, part of an extensive North American tour by the classic rock acts.

"We're going to get a nice collection for you all," said Schon. "I am going to have go through my zillion guitars and figure out which ones I am going to ship, and I'm also going to get you a giant platinum plaque with all our records in it and dedicate it to the museum."

Groundbreaking is expected later this year for OKPOP, which will pay tribute to Oklahoma creatives who impacted pop culture. Schon's Oklahoma connections run deep: he was mentored early in his career in Tulsa by singer Elvin Bishop, and he was born at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City to parents who were also musicians. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Journey News

Journey's Neal Schon Makes Special OKPOP Announcement

