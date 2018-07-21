News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Jack White Does Rockin' Jam With Pearl Jam (Week in Review)

.
Jack White

Jack White Does Rockin' Jam With Pearl Jam was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Pearl Jam were joined by Jack White for an encore performance of the Neil Young classic, "Rockin' In The Free World", at Portugal's NOS Alive festival on July 14.

The Seattle rockers headlined the closing night of the three-day event on a day that also saw sets by White, Alice In Chains, MGMT and many others. The Portugal stop marked one of the final shows of Pearl Jam's summer European concert series, which wraps up with a July 17 date at London's O2 Arena that was originally set for June 19 but postponed after singer Eddie Vedder lost his voice during the second week of the trek.

The group will next begin a series of US stadium shows at Seattle's Safeco Field on August 8 and 10 while pledging a minimum of $1 million toward local homelessness initiatives and challenging everyone to join them towards raising a minimum of $10 million for the cause.

Following the hometown gigs, Pearl Jam will perform at Missoula, MT's Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 13, as well as two nights at Chicago's Wrigley Field (Aug 18 & 20) and a pair at Boston's Fenway Park (Sep 2 & 4). Watch video of the Rockin' jam - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Jack White News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Jack White Does Rockin' Jam With Pearl Jam

Jack White Bat Inducted Into The Baseball Hall Of Fame

Jack White Streams Song From Upcoming Live Package

Jack White Adds New American Tour Dates

Jack White Given Key To The City Of Cincinnati

Jack White Releases Live 'Over And Over And Over' Video

Jack White's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Performance Goes Online

Jack White Set To Rock The Late Show

Jack White Rocks TV's Saturday Night Live

Jack White's Appearance On The Tonight Show Streaming Online

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Muse Release New Video 'Something Human'- Def Leppard Streaming Unexpected Cover- Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert- David Bowie Box Set- more

Page Too: Dead & Company Hit Milestones On Summer Tour- Uli Jon Roth Announces 50th Anniversary Tour Dates- Unseen And Heard Leonard Cohen 1972 Tour Rediscovered- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Guns N' Roses Stream Acoustic Version Of 'Move To The City'- Queen Reveal Full Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Trailer- Robert Plant Adds New Leg To U.S. Carry Fire Tour - more

Foo Fighters Jam With Red Hot Chili Peppers Star- Minus The Bear Announce Farewell Tour and Final EP- The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announce Solo Tou - more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Muse Release New Video 'Something Human'

Def Leppard Streaming Unexpected Cover

Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert

David Bowie In The 1980s Celebrated With New Box Set

Ronnie James Dio Estate Auction Announced

Lynyrd Skynyrd Documentary Coming To TV

The Decemberists Release 'Once In My Life' Video

Eyehategod Kick Off Tour With Black Label Society and COC

Riverside Announce New Concept Album 'Wasteland'

Circles Release 'Tether' Music Video

Springsteen On Broadway Coming To The Small Screen

Singled Out: QUOR's Raising The Dead

Guns N' Roses Stream Acoustic Version Of 'Move To The City'

Queen Reveal Full Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Trailer

Robert Plant Adds New Leg To U.S. Carry Fire Tour

Dimebag's Girlfriend Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul

- more

Page Too Stories
Dead & Company Hit Milestones On Summer Tour

Uli Jon Roth Announces 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

Unseen And Heard Leonard Cohen 1972 Tour Rediscovered

Fastball Expand Hit Album For Anniversary Reissue

The Crystal Method Announce New Album The Trip Home

alt-J Call On Hip-Hop Stars To Reimagine Relaxer Album

Onkel Tom Announces New Double Album 'Bier Ernst'

Eris Release Video For Cover Of Linkin Park's 'Lost In The Echo'

Jorge Santana's Classic 1970s Recordings Set For Reissue

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.