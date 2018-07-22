News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Def Leppard Streaming Unexpected Cover (Week in Review)

.
Def Leppard

Def Leppard Streaming Unexpected Cover was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Def Leppard are streaming a cover of the 1989 Depeche Mode classic, "Personal Jesus", as one of two songs recorded for the "Spotify Singles" series they took part in to promote their summer tour with Journey.

The UK rockers recorded the cover alongside their 1987 smash, "Hysteria", during a May 16 session at the streaming service's studio in New York. The lead single from Depeche Mode's seventh record, 1990's "Violator", reached No. 28 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the project delivered the group their first US Top 10 album.

"Hysteria" was the fourth single from Def Leppard's 1987 album of the same name; the tune hit No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 while the project went on to become the group's most successful release with more than 25 million copies sold worldwide, including 12 million in the States alone.

Launched last year, the "Spotify Singles" series features artists recording at least two live songs - an original and a cover - for exclusively streaming on the site. Check out both songs - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Def Leppard News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Def Leppard Streaming Unexpected Cover

Def Leppard Guitarist Explains Why He Left Tour

Def Leppard Have 'Started The Next Thing' Says Guitarist

Def Leppard's Phil Collen Returns To Tour With Journey

Def Leppard Confirm Reason For Phil Collen Leaving Tour

Def Leppard Guitarist Drops Off Tour With Journey

Video From Def Leppard and Journey Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Def Leppard Releasing Their Own Beer For Summer Tour

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott To Make Special TV Appearance

Def Leppard Release 'Pour Some Sugar On Me' Lyric Video

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Muse Release New Video 'Something Human'- Def Leppard Streaming Unexpected Cover- Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert- David Bowie Box Set- more

Page Too: Dead & Company Hit Milestones On Summer Tour- Uli Jon Roth Announces 50th Anniversary Tour Dates- Unseen And Heard Leonard Cohen 1972 Tour Rediscovered- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

Guns N' Roses Stream Acoustic Version Of 'Move To The City'- Queen Reveal Full Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Trailer- Robert Plant Adds New Leg To U.S. Carry Fire Tour - more

Foo Fighters Jam With Red Hot Chili Peppers Star- Minus The Bear Announce Farewell Tour and Final EP- The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announce Solo Tou - more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Muse Release New Video 'Something Human'

Def Leppard Streaming Unexpected Cover

Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert

David Bowie In The 1980s Celebrated With New Box Set

Ronnie James Dio Estate Auction Announced

Lynyrd Skynyrd Documentary Coming To TV

The Decemberists Release 'Once In My Life' Video

Eyehategod Kick Off Tour With Black Label Society and COC

Riverside Announce New Concept Album 'Wasteland'

Circles Release 'Tether' Music Video

Springsteen On Broadway Coming To The Small Screen

Singled Out: QUOR's Raising The Dead

Guns N' Roses Stream Acoustic Version Of 'Move To The City'

Queen Reveal Full Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Trailer

Robert Plant Adds New Leg To U.S. Carry Fire Tour

Dimebag's Girlfriend Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul

- more

Page Too Stories
Dead & Company Hit Milestones On Summer Tour

Uli Jon Roth Announces 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

Unseen And Heard Leonard Cohen 1972 Tour Rediscovered

Fastball Expand Hit Album For Anniversary Reissue

The Crystal Method Announce New Album The Trip Home

alt-J Call On Hip-Hop Stars To Reimagine Relaxer Album

Onkel Tom Announces New Double Album 'Bier Ernst'

Eris Release Video For Cover Of Linkin Park's 'Lost In The Echo'

Jorge Santana's Classic 1970s Recordings Set For Reissue

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.