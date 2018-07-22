|
Def Leppard Streaming Unexpected Cover (Week in Review)
.
Def Leppard Streaming Unexpected Cover was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Def Leppard are streaming a cover of the 1989 Depeche Mode classic, "Personal Jesus", as one of two songs recorded for the "Spotify Singles" series they took part in to promote their summer tour with Journey. The UK rockers recorded the cover alongside their 1987 smash, "Hysteria", during a May 16 session at the streaming service's studio in New York. The lead single from Depeche Mode's seventh record, 1990's "Violator", reached No. 28 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the project delivered the group their first US Top 10 album. Launched last year, the "Spotify Singles" series features artists recording at least two live songs - an original and a cover - for exclusively streaming on the site. Check out both songs - here.
