Def Leppard To Stream Rare Club Show This Friday

Def Leppard will be celebrating their upcoming summer stadium tour with Journey by streaming their rare club performance at the world famous Whisky a Go-Go in Hollywood.

The special online video stream will be available for just 24 hours following the premiere tomorrow, February 16th as 18:00 GMT / 10 AM, PT, on the band's YouTube channel and will feature their May 26, 2022 performance that was recorded by SiriusXM.

As we previously announced, Def Leppard will be following up their block-buster stadium tours with Motley Crue, by teaming up with Journey for another run this summer.

The trek will also feature a rotating support lineup from Steve Miller Band, Heart and Cheap Trick (see local listings) and will kick off on July 6th in St Louis at Busch Stadium. Fans can check local markets for their lineup. The tour is presented by AEG Presents.

Leppard frontman Joe Elliott had this to say, "Def Leppard and Journey will be reuniting and hitting the road together for the Summer Stadium Tour with Steve Miller, Cheap Trick & Heart on select shows, which makes for an amazing night of music !

"Having just completed a sensational 18 month run promoting our Diamond Star Halos album, we shall hit the boards running with a brand-new stage show and set of songs that will celebrate specific parts of our history. We may even have a surprise or two up our sleeves ... so, wanna join us !??! ... See you in the summer !"

Journey added, "We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2024 with so many good friends as part of this tour. No matter which city you come to this will be an amazing night of music!"

July 06, 2024 St Louis, MO Busch Stadium Cheap Trick

July 10, 2024 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium Cheap Trick

July 13, 2024 Atlanta, GA Truist Park Steve Miller Band

July 15, 2024 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field Steve Miller Band

July 18, 2024 Detroit, MI Comerica Park Steve Miller Band

July 20, 2024 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium Steve Miller Band

July 23, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park Steve Miller Band

July 25, 2024 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium Steve Miller Band

July 27, 2024 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park Steve Miller Band

July 30, 2024 Cleveland, OH Progressive Field Heart

Aug 02, 2024 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre Heart

Aug 05, 2024 Boston, MA Fenway Park Heart

Aug 07, 2024 Flushing, NY Citi Field Steve Miller Band

Aug 12, 2024 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field Steve Miller Band

Aug 14, 2024 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park Steve Miller Band

Aug 16, 2024 San Antonio, TX Alamodome Steve Miller Band

Aug 19, 2024 Minneapolis, MN Target Field Steve Miller Band

Aug 23, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field Steve Miller Band

Aug 25, 2024 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium Steve Miller Band

Aug 28, 2024 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park Steve Miller Band

Aug 30, 2024 San Diego, CA Petco Park Steve Miller Band

Sep 04, 2024 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park Cheap Trick

Sep 08, 2024 Denver, CO Coors Field Cheap Trick

