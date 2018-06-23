News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Rolling Stones Release Promo Video For New Box Set (Week in Review)

.
Rolling Stones

Rolling Stones Release Promo Video For New Box Set was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) The Rolling Stones can be seen in a new promotional video that they have revealed unboxing the just-released box set, "The Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971-2016."

The project, which can be ordered here, features 15 records - from 1971's "Sticky Fingers" to 2016's "Blue & Lonesome" - pressed on heavyweight 180-gram black vinyl in an individually-numbered, limited-edition package that presents the records in faithful and intricate original packaging replications, including the original Andy Warhol-designed "Sticky Fingers" album with a working zipper and a hidden image underneath.

Spread across 20 LPs, all 15 records have been remastered and cut at half-speed at Abbey Road Studios by engineer Miles Showell from vinyl specific original tape transfers designed to get the very best possibly sound from the format.

This process involves the master source being played back at precisely half its recorded speed while the cutting lathe is similarly turned at half the desired playback speed - allowing the cutting head twice the time to cut the intricate groove while providing more audio accuracy than ever before.

Each album includes a download card for HD digital redemption of the catalog and includes a numbered certificate of authentication. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Rolling Stones Music and more

Rolling Stones T-shirts and Posters

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Rolling Stones Rock Classic Song With James Bay

Rolling Stones Release Promo Video For New Box Set

Rolling Stones Jam 'Wild Horses' With Florence Welch

Rolling Stones Release Live Video For Rarely Performed Song

Liam Gallagher Rocks Rolling Stones London Concert

Video From Rolling Stones Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Rolling Stones Release Video Clip Of Live Rarity

Rolling Stones Announce From The Vault: No Security Live Packages

Buddy Guy Recruits Jeff Beck and Rolling Stones Icons For New Album

Buddy Guy Recruits Jeff Beck and Rolling Stones Icons For New Album

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin Announce Massive The Song Remains The Same Reissue- Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Believin'- Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost- more

Foreigner Announce Special Reunion Concert With Original Members- Paul McCartney Streams New Songs and Announces Album Release- Rolling Stones Rock With James Bay- more

Pearl Jam Forced To Postpone Show After Eddie Vedder Silenced- Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Cornell's Daughter Officially Releases Duet For Charity- more

Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts- Slash Announces New Album and North American Tour- Tommy Lee And Son Celebrate Father's Day With Online Feud- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Announce Massive The Song Remains The Same Reissue

Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Don't Stop Believin'

Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost

Warbeast's Bruce Corbitt Shares Good News In Cancer Fight

Eddie Vedder Teams With The Chicago Cubs For Special Promo

Clutch Release Promo Video For Earth Rocker Festival

Glenn Hughes Moves Concert Following Fire

Temperance Movement Announce Album, Judas Priest and Deep Purple Tour

Paul Rodgers Releases 'All Right Now' Live Video

Jean-Michel Jarre Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Planet Jarre

Singled Out: Kyle Daniel's Hangover Town

Foreigner Announce Special Reunion Concert With Original Members

Paul McCartney Streams New Songs and Announces Album Release

Rolling Stones Rock Classic Song With James Bay

Scattered Hamlet Tribute Member In A Coma With Twisted Sister Cover

A Pale Horse Named Death Announce Spring Tour For New Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.