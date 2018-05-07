News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Alice In Chains Release 'The One You Know' Video
05-07-2018
Alice In Chains

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains are premiering a video for "The One You Know", the lead single from the band's forthcoming sixth studio album. The follow-up to 2013's "The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here" is expected to be issued later this year, with further details to be announced soon.

"It's a record we haven't done yet, I can tell you that," guitarist Jerry Cantrell tells Guitar World. "But it's also a record that has all the elements of anything you would expect from us. It's got our fingerprint. And we're really proud of the material that we wrote and the performances we captured. There's some really heavy s**t, some really ugly stuff, some real beautiful stuff, some weirdo trippy s**t… it's good!"

Alice In Chains recorded their first album in five years with producer Nick Raskulinecz over the past year at four separate locations, including Nashville, Los Angeles and two in Seattle.

"You know, it's a lot of work doing a record," explains Cantrell, "and I think it gets harder the older we get. But we just wait until we're ready and until we have enough material that's up to the Alice in Chains standard, and then we do what we do. This is just the racket that we make when we get together." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

