Alice In Chains Release 'The One You Know' Video

"It's a record we haven't done yet, I can tell you that," guitarist Jerry Cantrell tells Guitar World. "But it's also a record that has all the elements of anything you would expect from us. It's got our fingerprint. And we're really proud of the material that we wrote and the performances we captured. There's some really heavy s**t, some really ugly stuff, some real beautiful stuff, some weirdo trippy s**t… it's good!"

Alice In Chains recorded their first album in five years with producer Nick Raskulinecz over the past year at four separate locations, including Nashville, Los Angeles and two in Seattle.

"You know, it's a lot of work doing a record," explains Cantrell, "and I think it gets harder the older we get. But we just wait until we're ready and until we have enough material that's up to the Alice in Chains standard, and then we do what we do. This is just the racket that we make when we get together." Watch the video here.