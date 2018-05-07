|
Five Finger Death Punch Reveal 'When The Seasons Change'
.
Five Finger Death Punch are streaming a brand new song called "When The Seasons Change." The track comes from their forthcoming album "And Justice For None," which is set to hit stores on May 18th. Guitarist Zoltan Bathory had this to say about the brand new track, "This song is about loyalty, the kind of loyalty that doesn't crumble in the face of adversity, which we have faced many times throughout our career and in our lives," explains . He added, "This is a very human subject everyone can relate to and it is something this world can use more of." Check out an online stream of the new song here.
Guitarist Zoltan Bathory had this to say about the brand new track, "This song is about loyalty, the kind of loyalty that doesn't crumble in the face of adversity, which we have faced many times throughout our career and in our lives," explains .
He added, "This is a very human subject everyone can relate to and it is something this world can use more of." Check out an online stream of the new song here.
Five Finger Death Punch Reveal 'When The Seasons Change'
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Tributed By A Life To Live
Lynyrd Skynyrd Kick Off Their Farewell Tour
Alice In Chains Release 'The One You Know' Video
Jack White's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Performance Goes Online
Megadeth's David Ellefson Details Forthcoming Book
Ghost Release Behind The Scenes Video
Black Stone Cherry Release 'Southern Fried Friday Night' Video
Ash Recruit One Legged Skateboarder For 'Annabel' Video
Nothing More Release 'Just Say When' Video
Mob Rules Announce New Album Release Shows
Rae Sremmurd Release Three-Part Album SR3MM
Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash Announced
Luke Combs Scores No. 1 Hit With Beautiful Crazy
Dada Life Return With First Album In Six Years
Fernando Perdomo Releases Prog Rock Album 'Out To Sea'
Guadalcanal Diary's Live Album Set For Release
Fabian Mazur and Greyson Chance Release New Track 'Lighthouse'
Singled Out: Christa Deana's If God Doesn't Want It
Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set
Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more
Nescora - Some Place Some Where
TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory
Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend
Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands
Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina
Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.